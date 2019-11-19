Sweden renounced any claims to Assange
On Tuesday, November 19, the Swedish prosecution authority announced that the preliminary investigation against the founder of the scandalously famous WikiLeaks Julian Assange stopped. Recall, Australian journalist suspected of raping a woman in 2010. The Deputy Prosecutor General of Sweden Eva-Marie Persson said: “the Evidence is not sufficiently convincing to make a formal accusation”.
She also noted that the Prosecutor’s office had taken all possible measures within the framework of this investigation. Since there is no evidence, no claims to Assange, either.
It is unlikely this news will ease the fate of the WikiLeaks founder. Julian is currently in a British prison where he is serving a 50-week sentence for violating the terms of bail and house arrest. In February it is waiting for a trial where they will decide on the extradition of the journalist to the United States.
Will try to recall briefly the main episodes in the tangled history. Australian Julian Assange, who since his school years was fond of hacking, has developed a code of journalism. He argues that the main task of journalists is to share with society information. Any information, even that which is considered to be secret. Receipt of information justifies the means. If you want, you must hack computer systems, but not harm them.
In 2006, Assange founded the WikiLeaks website. The main server placed in Sweden. The website began publishing secret documents, mostly us. Their Assange receives from his informants in the secret service of the United States. The names of these people Julian calls.
From November 2009 to late July 2010, WikiLeaks publishes tens of thousands of classified Pentagon documents. Documents of the Ministry of defense of the United States relate to military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. In November 2010 comes another massive leak. This time the public get the documents of the US State Department. Parallel to WikiLeaks circulate on available documents leading global media.
The administration of U.S. President Barack Obama is angry. But Assange keeps his job. In 2011 he published millions of classified documents on the work of a private American company Stratfor, which does intelligence activities.
By this time Assange was forced to leave Sweden. He fears that he will give to US. Most of the time a journalist spends in Britain. In August 2010, Sweden subscribes to the international arrest warrant for Assange in connection with allegations of rape and sexual harassment. The journalist denies. He stressed that the investigation is politically motivated.
December 1, 2010 Interpol at the request of Sweden issues a warrant for the arrest of Assange. Learning of this, Julian appears in a London police stations. He was arrested on 7 December 2010.
A week later, the court takes the decision to release Assange on bail in the amount of 240 thousand pounds (about 360 thousand dollars). He gives his own recognizance and is obliged to appear at all hearings regarding his extradition to Sweden. 24 Feb 2011 this decision is made by a British court. Assange appeal. As a result, in June 2012, all British courts confirmed the decision to appeal. 19 Jun Julian, while still under house arrest, appearing on the territory of Embassy of Ecuador in London and requested political asylum.
The government of Ecuador grant its request. But the British police promised to arrest Assange as soon as he leaves the Embassy grounds. The founder of WikiLeaks is forced to hide in a diplomatic mission for almost seven years!
In 2017 the Swedish law enforcement authorities have closed the rape case. However, in may 2019, the Swedish prosecution authority tried to reopen the investigation and requested the court to issue a warrant in absentia arrest of Assange. The court refused.
This happened after the new President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno made the decision to deprive the journalist of a political asylum. The head of state announced on April 11. Assange was deprived of citizenship of Ecuador. The Ambassador of this country in the UK, the London police was invited to go on the mission territory. Assange was arrested at the Embassy.
In the US threatens Julian 175-year sentence. Accusations have been made against him by 18 points. Everything will be decided, obviously, in February in a British court. And while Assange was in prison of strict regime Belmarsh.
