Sweet couple: Maxim Galkin touched by bed frame with Alla Pugacheva (photo)
Celebrity couple Maxim Galkin and Alla Pugacheva with children Gary and Lisa, enjoy your stay in Jurmala. Here they had a fun time at the festival friend Laima Vaikule, which Alla is a bit freewheeling, and Maxim shared a funny video drunken stars. Rejuvenated Pugacheva in a yellow suit and Golden shoes made in Jurmala furor.
The comedian shared on his page in Instagram a new photo with his wife. They Alla are in the big chair among the pillows. Pugachev put his hand on Galkina, he smiles happily. Gentle family photo Maxim has left without a signature, only put the heart.
Under the photo of Maxim subscribers have left many comments: “you are still a fantastic couple, Amazing, sweet family”, “So nice to see you”, “Alla, Maxim, you simply magic”, “Here is happiness”.
in which she tells how she needs a name.
And Maxim Galkin Instagram posted a video with Lisa. The girl, according to the father, “a serious work on the shells.”
In Jurmala the Diva wowed the audience, appearing in the hall “Dzintari” in mini-shorts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter