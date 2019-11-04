Sweet couple: Nastya Kamenskih touched by the net photo with the captain in the pool
The couple star Potap and Nastya Kamensky continue to share impressions and pics from vacation in Mexico. Singer pleases fans of seductive pictures in bikini and stylish outfits, shows how she and her husband play sports.
The singer posted to Instagram a new lottery, which they Potapov, arm in arm, posing in the pool. The Anastasia escorted a romantic post with a Declaration of love.
“Cool, when everything is just together. Cool, when I can. Cool, when is so sweet and very best when one ❤for two” — wrote Nastya under a photo.
Subscribers really liked the new family photo celebrity couple. They note that Potap and Nastya looks very happy, as if they have an eternal honeymoon. They wish the spouses happiness and replenishment in the family.
“You there honey a year?”, “Class! Sexy”, “Sweet couple. Love you forever!”, “I love you! Cool creative couple”, “well, well, well, one for two… We’ve got it”, “give birth to Children, you bums!”, — write to the network.
We will remind, Potap and Nastya got married in may this year. The honeymoon they spent in Turkey. The singer is constantly credited with the pregnancy, but Kamensky refutes rumors, says will tell you if you will wait for the child. Potap admits that after the marriage became happier.
