Sweet Lana Del Rey pleased with the new clips
August 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Lana Del Rey has pleased fans of the premiere. Sweet star has released two clips on the songs from the new album “Norman Fucking Rockwell”.
The American singer will present their sixth album on August 30. It consists of 14 tracks. Today, the singer posted on YouTube a 9 minute video with two songs, Fuck it I love you and The Greatest.
In the clip the celebrity sings in the bar, draws, rides on the swings right on the beach and conquer the waves on a surfboard, dreams and spends time with friends.