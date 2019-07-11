Sweet, used as an aphrodisiac
11 of July marks international day of chocolate. It is celebrated since 1995, the year in France.
First learned to make chocolate Aztecs. They called it “food of the gods”. The Spanish conquistadors dubbed treat “black gold” and used to improve the physical strength and stamina.
Later, the consumption of chocolate in Europe was limited to aristocratic circles. For example, mother Teresa had a passion for chocolate, and Madame Pompadour was sure that only chocolate can ignite the fire of passion.
Cake without baking
Ingredients:
300 g of biscuits
150 g butter
3-4 tbsp cocoa
250 g cream cheese
50-100 g powdered sugar
200 grams of chocolate
100 g of cream
Method of preparation:
You need to make a cake for the cake. The butter should melt and the cookies grind using a blender or hammer. In a large bowl combine butter, crumbs of cookies and cocoa. Carefully stir to mass was homogeneous.
At the bottom of the form put the crumbs and press firmly. You can use a glass. Baby needs to be spread out evenly and send the cake in the fridge.
It’s time to do the filling. Cream cheese (you can also use cottage cheese) to whisk, gradually introducing the powdered sugar.
And now the main ingredient — chocolate. You must submit in a water bath and melt. Then let cool slightly and pour into cream cheese. Again mix well and add mass.
In a separate bowl you need to whip the cream to air mass.
Pour cream into chocolate, stirring with a spatula or spoon. Combine all the ingredients, trying to store lots of air.
When the chocolate mass has become homogeneous, it is time to get the cake. During this time he had already harden. On the cake carefully spread the cream and smooth. Send it in the refrigerator for at least 5 hours.
Muffin in a Cup
Ingredients:
3 tbsp flour
1 tsp instant coffee
2 tbsp cocoa powder
2.5 tablespoon of sugar
1/4 tsp baking powder
2 tbsp milk
1 egg
2 tbsp vegetable oil
1/2 tsp vanilla
Method of preparation:
In a bowl, mix flour, ground coffee, cocoa powder, sugar and baking powder. Mix well.
Add the milk, egg, oil and vanilla. Stir again with a fork until a homogeneous dense mass.
Pour the mixture into a greased mug and microwave on the highest mode for about 90 seconds.
Brownie
Ingredients:
150 g butter
65 g cocoa powder (without sugar) (=2/3 Cup)
200 g sugar (1 Cup)
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
100 g flour (about 4/5 Cup)
Method of preparation:
Melt the butter by heating in the microwave for about 30 seconds. Add sugar, cocoa and vanilla, mix well.
Add the eggs, one at a time, each time whisking lightly. Add the flour and stir.
Lubricate the form of oil, suitable for microwave. Put the dough in the form. Cook at high power 4-5 minutes.