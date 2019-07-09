Swelling of the feet indicate a serious illness in the body
Doctors reported that the swelling of the feet may indicate the development of serious diseases in the human body. Among them, called diabetes and liver problems.
Swelling may be associated not only with excess fluid in the body and a sedentary lifestyle. According to doctors, pain and heaviness in the legs indicates the varicose disease in its early stages, therefore, should be examined and an ultrasound of the veins, as you may develop blood clots. They even formed on her face, if a person is suffering from kidney problems and adrenal glands.
Swelling can be a cause of right heart failure, diabetes, diseases of the lymphatic system and liver. The doctors said this problem occurs because of the excess weight and pregnant women, the culprit is late toxicosis.