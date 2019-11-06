Swelling thumb: about what it can speak
There are different reasons due to which the thumb can occur swelling. Some of them are easily treatable at home, while others are more serious and require medical treatment.
Injury. Finger injury often caused by trauma as a result of a fall, sports or impact. Such trauma can cause knuckle swelling and bleeding under the skin, even if the limb bones are not broken. The consequences of such damage are swelling, the inability to make a fist and loss of mobility in the fingers, numbness and weakness in the hands.
Tendonitis. This violation is due to excessive load on the tendon, you may notice swelling of the joints of the thumb, and pain and stiffness when trying to bend and straighten the fingers. These unpleasant symptoms of tendinitis appear when performing repetitive movements with your thumbs — for example, when you pick up heavy objects or using a mobile phone.
Arthritis. In most cases, it is osteoarthritis — age-related breakdown of joint tissue causes swelling of the big toe joint, especially in the lower joint. The symptoms of arthritis of the big toe include swelling, pain, and stiffness the lower (basal) joint of the thumb.
Autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases cause the immune system to attack your own body. Some of these diseases can cause swelling in the joints of the thumb. The list of such diseases rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjogren’s syndrome.
The presence of autoimmune diseases may indicate the following symptoms:
Bone cancer. The big and average fingers often suffer from secondary bone cancer. Signs of bone cancer thumb include: Dactylitis. Dactylitis is a secondary disease that is usually caused by psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Dactylitis causes large fingers (and toes) swollen, resembling sausages. Also a person may experience pain and fever.
The disease de quervain. In this disease there is a narrowing of the channel in which pass the tendons of the thumb. It is caused by chronic overextension of the wrist, repetitive movements, with which is engaged a hand. There will be swelling and pain at the base of the thumb, difficulty in movement of them, the problems with seizure and retention of items.
A fractured finger. The fracture can affect any part of the thumb, including the base. Symptoms include:
Gout. It is caused by the accumulation of uric acid in the body. When gout becomes aggravated, it causes joint pain, swelling and fever. Without proper treatment in the joints, the skin and tissues of the body can occur ugly bumps.