“Swells from happiness”: look fat Pushilin laugh network appearance
October 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
A new photo of the leader of “Donetsk national Republic” Denis Pushilin laugh network users.
The picture, which depicted a man along with a person in uniform, appeared on the Twitter page IgorGirkin.
“All the prettier and prettier,” wrote the author of the post, drawing attention to the appearance of a terrorist and that he gained weight.
“Time bomb”, “coming on a white horse, like Kim, will rise to the top of the heap for making fateful decisions,” “Swells from happiness” – joke in the comments.