Swimming pools are recognized as breeding grounds for deadly parasites
Visitors swimming pools runs the risk of Contracting parasitic Cryptosporidium can cause death. To such conclusion experts of the Center for control and prevention of diseases of the U.S., write “National news”.
We are talking about parasites that can live in water pools for several days, surviving even in a chlorinated environment. When injected into the human body they cause diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Most susceptible to the identified risk children and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. It is noted that the parasites get into the human body as water from the pool, and eating with dirty hands.
Earlier, British experts pointed out the risk pools in the hotel, which, according to them, you can often detect Cryptosporidium and Giardia. These microorganisms can cause serious problems with the gastrointestinal tract, warned experts. The penetration of parasites in the body is accompanied by the following symptoms: abdominal pain, bloating, flatulence, indigestion, pneumonia and septic shock.