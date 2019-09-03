Swimsuit too small: naked Lesya Nikityuk originally congratulated schoolchildren (photos)
The famous host Lesya Nikityuk, who along with his family enjoying a holiday in Turkey, stirred up a network of candid photos in a swimsuit. She has published on his page in Instagram a new photo, which poses in sexy white swimsuit with lacing on the sides. Spicy stills Les accompanied by fasting greeting students with the beginning of the school year.
Nikitiuk wished the children to study well and not to pay attention to the insults and name-calling classmates, because no one knows what fate awaits anyone.
“DDI VI psle to school??? Well, then Garneau VTSA I prenosite visok once) and Coca Les later picture z bows to vistaviti. PS. If you are in school, problems with peers, you are hurt or name-calling. Never confined and don’t develop a complex!!! Who knows what future awaits you”, — not without irony wrote nikitiuk.
Lesi members reacted to candid photos, leaving comments. Some people admire the sexy figure of Lesja, others think the photos are vulgar and I advise you to change swimsuit a size larger.
“Bagina! Well, just gorgeous! Beauty with a magical sense of humor!!!”, “But for me all super))) done let I envy!!!”, “Photo chosen for chic greetings children))”, “Les give the swimsuit to the children. he’s small,” “Les, honey, don’t wear a swimsuit anymore, it doesn’t suit you”, “How unprofessional to put such a photo, you still media man!”, — write under the photo.
