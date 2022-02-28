Switzerland may freeze the capital of the Russian Federation in the country and impose sanctions against Putin
February 28, 2022 | News | No Comments|
atOptions = {
'key' : '2675c28eeae38b72bb949efaeb74f270',
'format' : 'iframe',
'height' : 60,
'width' : 468,
'params' : {}
};
document.write('
Having said, that Switzerland is ready to propagate its diplomatic services, as if negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian officials on the Belarusian cordon will not Tse not order us to call speeches by their proper names» , — Adding VIN.
Guessing that a lot of the country is closing its sky for the litaks of Russia; em>
283
Follow us on the Telegram-channel, Facebook and Twitter
Add “FACTS”
let's call it dzherel
on Google News