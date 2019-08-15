Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx supported daughters at the premiere of “the Blue abyss 2”
August 13, at the Los Angeles premiere of the film “the Blue abyss 2” (47 Meters Down: Uncaged). Among her guests were and the female lead roles: 21-year-old Sistin Stallone and 25-year-old Corinne Foxx. To support the Actresses came and their relatives: the company Corinne made her dad Jamie Foxx, and Sistan — her parents were Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer flavin, and sisters Sophia and Scarlet.
Both girls until just a master of acting. Corinne Fox studied art at the University of southern California and became a model. In 2016, she became “Miss Golden globe”. Yet, in addition to new paintings, on her account only shooting in the TV series “Sweet and vicious” (Sweet/Vicious), but is already planned and a new project where she will star along with his father, as well as such celebrities as Robert Downey Jr., Jared Butler and Eva Longoria.
Sistin also in a movie as a rookie. She, like Corinne, first model. So, she participated in several fashion shows at fashion weeks and has shot for such magazines as Harper’s Bazaar and W Magazine. But now, it seems, decided to try themselves in new roles. By the way, she, like Corinne, was also “Miss Golden globe”, but this title she shared with her sisters — in 2017, the daughter of the famous actor was presented the coveted awards to the winners of film awards.
In the movie “deep Blue 2” heroine Fox and Stallone, along with his colleague Nia long go to explore the ruined underwater world, where he will meet with the bloodthirsty sharks.