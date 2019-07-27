Sylvester Stallone announced the continuation of the legendary “rocky”
73-year-old Sylvester Stallone announced the intention to make a sequel to the legendary movie “rocky”. The film is about rocky Balboa will be the seventh in a row.
The fifth part of the film failed at the box office. Then Stallone has announced its intention to close the project, however, has released another part. After that came two spin-offs, where Balboa takes on the role of the coach in the movie “creed”. In 2018, the actor finally announced the cessation of filming, but it is now known that the Hollywood star to shoot the seventh part. Stallone wants to write the script and take the Director’s chair. In an interview, he shared details of a new story. “Balboa will meet a young and embittered guy who came to the States to see my sister, but now can not leave the country. Rocky takes patronage over him, and begins an incredible adventure,” said the actor.
The first part “rocky” was released in 1976. The film took two Oscars and many other awards. But the main reward remains for the audience for the film.