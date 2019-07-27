Sylvester Stallone became the cover face of the magazine Variety
American actor Sylvester Stallone has become the face of the new issue of Variety magazine. In your account in Instagram star Rambo thanked the publication for the excellent cover and a good interview.
Sylvester Stallone also appreciated the professional work of the photographer and said that he would like to have a photo on their new driver’s license. The actor did not forget to remind the fans about the premiere of the film “Rambo: Last blood.” In an interview with Variety, Stallone told the details about the character of rocky, which was invented forty years ago. The film is about the boxer became successful and won three awards “Oscar”.
This role brought the actor’s popularity and a lot of money, but the rights to the franchise he never received. Stallone has admitted that he feels “robbed”.