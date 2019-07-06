Sylvester Stallone called his worst movie ever
Do not look in the opinion of the actor.
Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone admitted that he was not fortunate enough to star in the film of the popular franchise.
Hollywood superstar Sylvester Stallone has called the film “escape Plan — 2” 2018 worst shot film in which he had the misfortune to play.
“The second “escape Plan” was really the most terribly shot film in which I had the misfortune to participate,” wrote the actor.
Stallone countered the second part of “escape Plan” the third.
The actor said that the new film is shooting not staged fights, which “really hurt”. Final fight new movie, according to Stallone was filmed in one take and with no rehearsals.
“Without installation! One long take. Without choreography, you don’t know what will happen next before you hit… Without a doubt, this is the only fight in my career without choreography,” — enthusiastically said sly.
“Escape plan — 3” in the United States out of the second of July.
Sylvester Stallone born July 6, 1946 in new York, USA. He starred in more than 50 films. The most famous franchise with his participation – “rocky”, “Rambo”, “the Expendables”, “the escape Plan”.