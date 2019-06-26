Sylvester Stallone criticized for pictures with the fans for a thousand dollars
Sylvester Stallone has faced a wave of criticism for the overly expensive pictures with fans. His fans he was offered to play along for a thousand dollars.
In the framework of the ongoing in Britain of the event “An Experience with…” Sylvester Stallone will visit several cities, where will take part in the auctions on sale of the many memorable things, including his roles on the screen. To get a separate photo with the Hollywood star will have to allocate over a thousand dollars. A little cheaper frame with the actor and other fans is about 950 dollars.
The organisers explained the set price tags the fact that it was not easy to bring a star scale Stallone in Britain, so as fans of his work will have to pay generously.