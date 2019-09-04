Sylvester Stallone has delighted live with a dog that is trained according to the method of rocky…
Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone has posted on his official page in Instagram a funny video, which was signed: “If rocky has a new dog, that’s what could happen.”
Originally the video was published one of the fans of the actor. In the video, a small dog training “method rocky Balboa”, reproducing a number of scenes from released in 1976, the famous film “rocky”, which immediately made Stallone famous. So, dog boxes with meat carcasses as the character of the legendary franchise, and the triumphant run up the stairs at the end of the video.
The most famous fictional boxers, by the way, were their own dog. And the dog, who appears in the films “rocky” and “rocky II”, in real life belonged to Stallone. The budget of the film, the script for which was written by then-unknown Sylvester, was so small that the crew could not afford to hire a trained Hollywood “actor on four legs”. Therefore, the actor drew his pet bullmastiff named Butkus.
Stallone told me that shortly before the filming was forced to sell the Butkus for $ 40 because he had nothing to feed him — so bad was his financial Affairs. Soon, however, the film Studio bought the script for “rocky” and Sylvester had the money to buy out the other back. The new owner requested 15 thousand dollars, which Stallone was paid, without haggling.
The dog died in 1981, but her picture still replaces Wallpaper computer movie stars.
Stallone and Butkus
