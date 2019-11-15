Sylvester Stallone shines on the red carpet with my two beauties
Sylvester Stallone is not a frequent guest of social events, and even less he goes out with his wife or daughter. But recently the actor has decided to make an exception to the rule. Accompanied by two beautiful ladies — with his wife Jennifer flavin and daughter Sistin — he attended the premiere of the HBO documentary “Very Ralph”.
To exit the family chose a stylish elegant images. Sylvester — in a suit in a large square and a black Golf, his wife — the dress, the blazer, and the daughter has opted for a more feminine sparkly dress. Beautiful family, isn’t it?