Sylvester Stallone will shoot a sequel to the film series “the Expendables”

July 7, 2019

Sylvester Stallone has shared information regarding the continuation of the film series “the Expendables.” The actor says that work on the sequel began.

Сильвестр Сталлоне снимет продолжение серии фильмов «Неудержимые»

As you know, the first film “the Expendables” was shown in theaters in 2010. This picture has collected an impressive box office, given its relatively small budget, therefore, a sequel was only a matter of time. Despite the success of the two subsequent films, Stallone has said it has no plans to take part in the filming of the fourth part. This decision was made because of a conflict with the Studio. Recently, it was reported that Sylvester Stallone gets to work on the sequel to “the Expendables.” The actor announced on his page in social network Instagram.

Stallone claims that one of the factors that influenced his decision to shoot the sequel, began the fireworks in honor of the holiday “Day of Independence”. More information about the project currently remains unknown.

