Symptoms indicating a heart attack
The study found that millions of women do not know is not the most typical symptoms of a heart attack. To them, for example, are sweating, or dizziness.
Millions of women have no idea that excessive sweating can be a symptom of a heart attack. To such conclusion the British researchers in a survey of over 2,000 members of the fairer sex. It was found that only 57% of them have heard that excessive sweating could indicate a heart attack. Approximately 59% know a little dizziness, too, can signal myocardial infarction. The authors of the survey emphasize that among women there is a prejudice that they face heart attacks and less. It is not only untrue, but also can lead to very dire consequences, if women do not know about all the symptoms of dangerous irregularities in the heart.
Many of us have heard that the main symptom of a heart attack is severe chest pain. Unfortunately, in women this symptom is rarely manifested. That is why you need to pay attention to other symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, excessive sweating, abdominal pain and even diarrhea. Heart attacks are usually caused by disease of the coronary arteries, which can be caused by hypertension, diabetes or Smoking.