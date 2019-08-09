Symptoms indicating a tendency to a heart attack in the summer, call the doctor
Doctor Sergey Agapkin called symptoms that may indicate a propensity for heart attack in the summer. Most conventional attack happens in the summer, if a person has chronic disorders of the cardiovascular system.
In the hot season the heart to work much harder. Even in a healthy person, due to the lack of oxygen in the air is often shortness of breath, however, if there are chronic diseases of the body, the risk of heart attack increases significantly. According to the doctor Sergey Agapkin, the propensity of a heart attack may indicate the need to catch my breath, when a person climbs the stairs. If the air is not enough for 1 or 2 floors, it means that the heart is experiencing a huge load. Such people are in a risk group for myocardial infarction. Also the threat of attack indicate back pain. It is especially dangerous when they are felt between the shoulder blades, you could feel short-term numbness of the hands.
Present in a heart attack is another characteristic symptom. We are talking about the deterioration of health while even a small exercise. If a person is faced with weakness, chest pain and dizziness he should immediately consult a cardiologist. Thus the most dangerous harbinger of a heart attack the doctor calls pain behind the breastbone a burning and oppressive nature. This symptom is observed immediately before a heart attack.