Symptoms when the headache is cause for concern
Head may ache for different reasons, but in some cases it is advisable to see a therapist.
Headache is the most common symptom of meteozavisimosti, hypertension and hypotension, migraine, nervous tension and many other diseases, including stroke. So leave it unattended and once the attacks become chronic, that is to show up regularly, you need to consult with your doctor.
There are some types of headaches that should make a person immediately call an ambulance or immediately go to a physician. Here are the most “disturbing” symptoms when headache is a cause for concern?:
— growing headache that ails mankind is not the first day;
— an attack of acute headache, especially if it happened the person who regularly takes oral contraceptives;
— if the headache is accompanied by other unpleasant symptoms, such as: partial or complete loss of vision, speech, hearing, increased body temperature, runny nose, and dizziness or loss of consciousness;
— the pill does not prevent headache, but before that helped;
— when the head began to hurt as usual, and the man is afraid of this feeling;
— sudden bursts of headaches with sneezing, coughing or changing posture of the body.
By the way, doctors recommend to contact them for help and in those cases where the headaches are repeated too often, or pain medications ceased “to work” and after taking the head ceases to ache.