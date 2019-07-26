Tablespoon of vegetable oil gets rid of fat
American scientists said that tablespoon of vegetable oil a day will get rid of belly fat. They denied local slimming and talked about the nutritional properties of the product.
Experts American Diabetes Association spoke about proper nutrition and identified the useful properties of vegetable oil. According to them, one tablespoon eliminates the “lifeline” on my stomach.
Experts olive, sunflower and canola oil to achieve a chiseled waist. Thus it is necessary to refuse from coconut and palm oil product because of calories. Also this oil contains so-called “bad” cholesterol. High fat content can cause irritation of the gastrointestinal tract and exacerbation of chronic cholecystitis and pancreatitis.
Parallel to the diet you need to add meat, eggs, fish and cheese. To achieve the beautiful figure you must not only eat right but also exercise or just be active during the day.