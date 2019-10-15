Tablet from poverty: what gave the Nobel prize in Economics
The Nobel prize in Economics was awarded to Michael Kremer from Harvard and his followers and colleagues, spouse Esther Duflot and Abhijit Banerjee of the Massachusetts Institute of technology for his research on poverty. About it writes BBC.
The world spends billions to fight poverty. Raising money for toilets in India, water supply in Africa, schools in Latin America. What if all this in vain? How do I know what the cure for poverty, work, and a placebo or even poison? Because talking about money is a question for economists. It hard to answer this question, three of them received almost a million dollars and a Nobel prize in Economics.
The prize, which is not technically a Nobel prize, but is awarded at the same ceremony and the same Committee will share equally the scientists from leading universities in the USA: Michael Kremer from Harvard and his followers and colleagues, spouse Esther Duflot and Abhijit Banerjee from the Massachusetts Institute of technology.
“They have developed a new approach to search for recipes of struggle against poverty. They broke a big problem into lots of little issues and proved that the best way to find answers is a field experiment,” explained his decision by the Swedish Academy of Sciences.
What is the essence of open
A young economic science has decided to go the way of elder sister’s medicine, which in clinical studies on the effectiveness of medications long used similar experiments.
“Economic science in the 21st century should repeat the path taken medicine in 20. It is a difficult path of trial and error, discussion and experiment,” said Duflot.
“Medical science has not yet given the world a pill for all diseases, but modern doctors save millions of lives every year. We economists need to achieve the same”.
In the search for a cure Duflot and Banerjee has created a “lab of the fight against poverty” — Poverty Action Lab, with the aim to attract scientists from around the world to field experiments.
They proved that only by experience can you figure out what measures of economic and social policies can best reduce poverty and its consequences. And it will have to descend from the political and academic heaven to earth, to leave the comfort of the office and go to the Indian village. And then in African.
Which they did.
“In business and technology, we are experimenting to find the most efficient way — and implementing it. Why not do the same in social policy?” asked Duflot. Experiments have produced some unexpected results. So, examining the impact of spending money for education among the poor, researchers found that the traditional areas of grants — additional teachers, free meals, uniforms and scholarships — increase coverage of education.
However, the return on each dollar invested was 15 times more when the same money was spent on an information campaign explaining the benefits and advantages of education. And 10 times more if you spend the same money on deworming — the fight against parasites that, according to the world health organization, “keep the physical and cognitive development of children, limiting progress in education and delayed economic development.”
Until this experiment, nobody had to make the fight against parasites in the stomachs of children a priority in education spending. But as soon as its results are recognized at the annual gathering of big business and politicians at Davos, during the year there was money for deworming 20 million school-age children in 26 countries.
It is these experiences noted by the Nobel prize Committee.
“Today, their methods have become the dominant species of experimental studies in economic science in the study of problems of development”, — said Academy.
For that year, she tries to give awards to economists engaged available to the common man problems. Last year it got Paul Romer and William Nordhaus, who have advanced economic science one step closer to a solution to the main issue: how to avoid crises and faster to eradicate poverty and inequality in the world. And what is the impact of climate change on the economy.
This time the prize is even more popular, enjoys a leading Russian economist Konstantin Sonin.
“A fine prize! This time will be especially easy to answer the question “who and why”? Because all” — he wrote in his blog.
Sonin have long predicted the award Duflot and Banerjee, noting that “before the advent of field experiments were not accurate methods of analysis of the consequences of” spending on poverty reduction.
Their experience would be useful and in Russia, says Sonin, Professor at Chicago University and the Higher school of economy:
“In our country, evaluating programs using randomized experiments do not conduct, but in vain — it’s about the same lag in technological terms, as if officials have banned the use of mobile phones. Life would go on, but the efficiency would have been reduced.”