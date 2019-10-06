Tablets for contraception is dangerous to health
Tablets with hormonal contraceptives may increase the risk of this metabolic disorder. A study involving 80,000 women, which lasted 22 years, showed the risk of a surge of hormones in the female body.
Hormonal contraceptives can increase the risk of type II diabetes, according to researchers from Avicenne Hospital in France. For 22 years they watched over 80,000 women and found that taking hormonal contraceptives on third more often was ill with diabetes, compared with those who never use them. The study’s authors blame the current surge of hormones, which affects how the female body metaboliziruet sugar. However, critics of this statement claim that to prevent diabetes in the first place, humanity must focus on the fight against obesity, and pills here and.
However, the findings of this study hard to ignore, considering the number of women who took part in it. The study authors emphasize that the risk of hormonal contraceptives should be considered by physicians when they are prescribed to young women, especially those who have a family history of diabetes, overweight, obesity or polycystic ovaries. Researchers paid attention to the body mass of women, their attitude to Smoking, age, physical activity level, material wealth, level of education, family history and blood pressure.
Considering all these factors, use of oral contraceptives with at least one course in the course of life, compared with those who never did, 33% increased risk in women of diabetes of the second type. Note that the scientists had previously linked contraceptives with diabetes, but direct evidence of causal relationships was obtained.