“Tabula Rasa” has released a new video about the summer
Everyone knows the phrase “summer is a small life“, this idea and decided to put in his new clip of the legendary group “tabula Rasa“ led by frontman Vladimir Laponogova and Director Kostiantyn Karabas Mykhailoff, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ivona.bigmir.net.
In the clip “Butterfly July“ Kiev, as well as two satellite town Bucha and Irpen are shown as they are, inspirational, youth, modern and real. And sometimes so cold and rainy as it is now. On the idea of directing the team members of “tabula Rasa“, as well as the other characters in the clip demonstrate a whole range of activities that can diversify your leisure time while in summer in Kiev. Looking at the characters in the clip, there is no doubt that each of them is in love with Kiev, which for someone is a native, and someone became a family favorite over time.
“Often artists are looking for a location, trying to reinvent the wheel and show what is not really. We decided that we needed to shoot a video, which will be a kind of Declaration of love to native city — Kiev. I think many, like us, love to Kiev as he is, so we call it real love,” says the frontman of the band “tabula Rasa” Oleg Laponogov.
“First, we wanted to make a clip styled as a home video. Visually it had to look in the spirit of The Beatles “Blue Jay Way“. But as soon as he started to shoot I realized that no matter how cool the end result is something different. Shooting musicians in ordinary situations, we necessarily received not the illusion, but the real life band “tabula Rasa“. It is a simple good video without pathos. Only real life and genuine emotions,” says the video Director Kostiantyn Karabas Mykhailoff.
In the clip shown and the area of Vozdvizhenka, and the center of the bird’s flight, and various parks and Kontraktova square and modern districts of the capital. In addition, there is a lot of shooting in the satellite towns of Bucha and Irpin. All these places symbolize the unity and at the same time, the diversity of Kiev.