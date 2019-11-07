Tailed angel: cat hero saved a baby from falling down the stairs (video)
November 7, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Users network delighted the cat hero who saved the child of the mistress. The woman left the baby alone in the room sleeping in the crib. But he managed to get out of it and quickly crawled to the steep stairs leading to the lower floor. As shown by the tape when the fugitive was already on the edge, in effect interfered with watching his pet cat. At the last moment an animal with an arrow sped across the room, seized the child, pushing him back and blocking the road. The cat remained on guard, and further, not allowing the baby to a dangerous place.
Video spread socisty. “This cat deserves a free lifetime supply of fish”, “True angel in the guise of a cat,” wrote in the comments.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter