Taisiya Povaliy admired the elegant outfit
July 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The singer charmed his views.
“I am very pleased to read your feedback, my dear friends!” — wrote in his microblog Povaliy.
“Once again I want to thank favorite writers Mikhail Gutseriev and Victoria Kokhan for the beautiful songs, for the happiness of them perform on stage! Love you!” — said the star.
Published the photo memories captured in an elegant powder shade outfit. On stage the actress came in a dress of tulle over which was draped MIDI cardigan in the same tone.
“Answer the numerous questions)) Dress — lovely Irina Skorokhod,” said them.
Loading...