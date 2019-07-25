Taisiya Povaliy admired the elegant outfit

| July 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

The singer charmed his views.

Таисия Повалий восхитила элегантным нарядом

“I am very pleased to read your feedback, my dear friends!” — wrote in his microblog Povaliy.

“Once again I want to thank favorite writers Mikhail Gutseriev and Victoria Kokhan for the beautiful songs, for the happiness of them perform on stage! Love you!” — said the star.

Published the photo memories captured in an elegant powder shade outfit. On stage the actress came in a dress of tulle over which was draped MIDI cardigan in the same tone.

“Answer the numerous questions)) Dress — lovely Irina Skorokhod,” said them.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.