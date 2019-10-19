Taisiya Povaliy announced the cancellation of the concert in Kiev
The controversial singer Taisiya Povaliy, which previously was part of the Party of regions and since 2014 she has performed in Russia, announced the cancellation of the concert in Kiev Palace “Ukraine”.
About it the actress said in Instagram.
The performance was scheduled for December 10, 2019.
According to Povaliy, she hoped for a miracle that never happened.
“To be honest, longed for a miracle. It’s so important to me. Jubilee concert this year will not take place. On the one hand, it saddens me, and with another — I understand that you need more time and that means I have to grow old,” was said in the post for them.
At the end of July 2019-mu Povaliy announced a concert in Kiev. But later it became known that the Palace “Ukraine” has not concluded agreements on performance with the artist.
Taisiya Povaliy now gives concerts in Russia, in particular in the Kremlin, and says that it’s very appreciated. Concerning the political career and positions, in 2012 she took second place in the party list of Party of regions. In the Verkhovna Rada Povaliy became a member of the Committee on culture and spirituality.