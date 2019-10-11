Taisiya Povaliy boasted new outfits by Ukrainian designer (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer, touring in Russia, Taisiya Povaliy spends an autumn day in Kiev. She showed some photos of me walking the Central streets of the capital, and said that she always removes the leaves near a country house near Kiev.
But not only the household chores lives a singer. Povaliy not miss the opportunity to update your wardrobe. Shopping she went to the famous Ukrainian designer Lilia Litkovskaya, who dresses many stars of show business.
Povaliy tried on several dresses and showed a photo of two similar outfit — red dress airy beige and similar.
“Don’t resist, I bought a few dresses… four,” she admitted.
Recall anniversary concert of Taisia Povaliy in Kiev cancelled over scandal.
