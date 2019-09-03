Taisiya Povaliy for the sake of orderliness refused from sweet and starchy foods
Famous singer Taisiya Povaliy shared their secret of harmony, saying that diet. In particular, 54-year-old actress refused from flour and sweet.
The confessions Taisia Povaliy, only on sports to keep fit, it can not, as after physical exertion, she having problems with appetite control. Against this background, singer follows the diet, limiting themselves to eat certain foods. The artist was excluded from the ration sweet, flour and even favorite ice cream.
However, Taisiya Povaliy does not hide that even on a diet sometimes allow themselves fried potatoes with bacon, and the chief considers the ability to timely stop. Celebrity believes that first of all can not be too yourself “dissolve”.