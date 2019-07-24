Taisiya Povaliy has announced a concert in Kiev
Taisiya Povaliy was going to give a solo concert in the Ukrainian capital, in conjunction with the event to its 55th anniversary.
Anniversary show scheduled for December 10 at the Palace “Ukraine” in Kiev. This is evidenced by the announcement of a solo album, has already appeared in the network, and at the same time on the website of Yisrael Beiteinu, the poster is not yet available.
Note that the last time the Ukrainian singer performed in Kyiv in 2014. After the annexation of Crimea and subsequent events Povaliy went to Russia, where they often gave concerts. So, at the end of 2018, she received the “Golden gramophone” — one of the most important music awards ceremonies in Russia. In addition to Povaliy, winners of the gramophone became Ukrainian pop singers Ani Lorak, Max Barsky and Svetlana Loboda.
In his Instagram actress added that preparations have already started. Povaliy today officially announced the upcoming show and invited to a “special meeting” where you going to tell me what he felt, what was last years and found.
The concert is scheduled for 19:00. Ticket price: from 390 2990 UAH to UAH.
The last time the supper came to Kiev for the concert footage for the TV channel “inter” may 9.
The message about returning them to Ukraine with a concert in Kiev called subscribers artist polar reaction. Some write in comments about the upcoming show with delight, others — on the contrary — with anger and even threats.
“And you think you zapadinsky mo*dy empty, still in the Palace? In the Kremlin, sing, mummy”;
“What concert?! Animal, you’re out of the car in Kiev, can not get out!”
Others write words of encouragement: “What great news. Been waiting for this moment for so long, thank you Taisiya… Waiting for you with all my heart and soul.”
Another user wrote: “looking forward to the concert. Let’s applaud in the first row”.
As said “Country,” Igor lihuto Povaliy has not left the Ukraine. “We lived and live in Kiev. But go abroad. It is not only Russia, but also Europe and the Baltic States. We went on tour in the US, too,” — he said “Country”.