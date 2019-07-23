Taisiya Povaliy has announced a solo concert at the Palace “Ukraine” (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Taisiya Povaliy, serving in Russia and receiving an award, was surprised by the unexpected statement. On his page on Instagram she announced a recital in the public hall of the Palace “Ukraine”, where not acted since the Revolution of dignity. The first solo concert for them will be dedicated to its 55th anniversary. Tickets already are on sale, their price — to 390 2990 UAH.
“My dear friends! Invite You to their anniversary concert in Kiev, which will take place on 10 December in the National “Palace Ukraine”. It will be a special meeting, the meeting where I’ll tell you what felt, what was last years and found!”, — wrote for them under the poster of his concert.
As acknowledged earlier, the singer, she didn’t leave the country. As before, lived in his home in Kiev, going to concerts in Russia and other countries. In the capital, she appeared in concerts, in particular, took part in new year party of the TV channel “inter”.
