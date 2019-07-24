Taisiya Povaliy hooked on Spanish Supplement

54-year-old Taisiya Povaliy will soon go on vacation in Spain. The singer does not hide his addiction to local food additives.

Go spend a month on the Spanish shores with her husband and mother. Such a long break is associated with the anniversary concert of the singer in Kiev. The star herself admits that staying with the mother resembles a summer camp: everything is on schedule. “Fortunately it is not necessary to run headlong at Breakfast, we have our own house with a big kitchen where we prepare everything your heart desires”, she said. Taisiya Povaliy loves Spanish shopping, but first goes to the pharmacy. There she buys a special dietary Supplement and face cream.

“There’s a huge choice! My mom often scolds me that supplements need a separate suitcase, but there’s nothing I can do, because it is useful. I especially love the hood from algae,” — said the singer.

