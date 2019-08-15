Taisiya Povaliy intends to sue for his good name
After a sharp statement by the Director of the capital Palace “Ukraine” the Novel Nedzelsky that no agreement regarding the forthcoming solo concert with Taisiya Povaliy managers no, the emotional singer stood up for themselves, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
She has published an angry post on his page on Instagram, noting that he did not go to serve in the occupied Crimea and didn’t break any laws of Ukraine. To all, who expressed extreme bewilderment, why she cannot act on the territory of their country, being the people’s artist of Ukraine.
“Zadolbali a lie around my person! Answer again! In the Crimea was not! Crimeans on the Day of Russia congratulated! Think, I wouldn’t be let in Ukraine, where I live all five years! On tour “flee” and leave! No law I’ve broken! And I don’t understand why I, a citizen of Ukraine, people’s artist of Ukraine, can not sing at home? I do not want to waste precious time in courts, but have,” wrote Povaliy.