Taisiya Povaliy pleased with ladle rare picture with her husband
July 9, 2019
Taisiya Povaliy hates parading his personal life and rarely tries to publish a family photo with her husband or son. But the singer is very pleased subscribers, posting to the blog gentle selfie with her husband Igor Lihuta. “Couple) Yukhym I Tarocca!” joked under the artist. But fans began to comment on the publication, noting that their feelings for each other visible to the naked eye.
“Very good you two!”, “What are you cool!”, “Fantastic couple! Take care of each other!”, “There is in show business love! It’s you! Love you”, “still Waited a selfie with Igor” You are wonderful!”, “The love between them. Go see!” — written by fans of the singer online.