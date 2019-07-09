Taisiya Povaliy pleased with ladle rare picture with her husband

| July 9, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Taisiya Povaliy hates parading his personal life and rarely tries to publish a family photo with her husband or son. But the singer is very pleased subscribers, posting to the blog gentle selfie with her husband Igor Lihuta. “Couple) Yukhym I Tarocca!” joked under the artist. But fans began to comment on the publication, noting that their feelings for each other visible to the naked eye.

Таисия Повалий порадовала половников редким снимком со своим супругом

“Very good you two!”, “What are you cool!”, “Fantastic couple! Take care of each other!”, “There is in show business love! It’s you! Love you”, “still Waited a selfie with Igor” You are wonderful!”, “The love between them. Go see!” — written by fans of the singer online.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.