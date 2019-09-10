Taiwan man took his beloved wife only when the doctors diagnosed her brain death. And then I became a widower (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Loading...

Taiwan man decided to marry his beloved only after the doctors diagnosed her brain death.

As the portal to Asia One, the couple met 11 years, and in August of this year, 32-year-old bride got into an accident in one of the districts of Taipei. Her motorcycle was hit by a driver of the vehicle, a turn in the wrong place. Three days later the doctors pronounced the woman dead, all this time the woman’s life was maintained artificially.

Recently, the groom decided to have an impromptu wedding ceremony right in the hospital. In the eyes of relatives, he put to the girl lying on the bed in a Bridal veil, a wedding ring.

But in marriage, it was not long immediately after the ceremony the bride was disconnected from the machines sustain life. The husband and the relatives decided to donate her healthy organs to those in need.