Takata will pay multi-million compensation for airbag
The district court of the United States in the Eastern district of Michigan announced that Takata is starting to pay victims restitution.
In the “Detroit news” reported that the first phase of payments, which will amount to nearly 9.8 million dollars to the plaintiffs 102. The payments were calculated by the expert, who was appointed to control the Fund. Each driver who submitted a claim received injuries due to faulty airbags Takata and the specific injuries suffered by each of them is eligible from 63,4 and 608 013 dollars.
Note that in recent years, due to faulty Takata airbags have been recalled almost 70 million vehicles in the United States, accounting for about 13 percent of all registered vehicles in the country. By reason of the defective airbages at least happened 24 deaths worldwide, 16 of which occurred in States where there was more than 250 wounded.
Takata pleaded guilty to fraud by using electronic means and was forced to pay about $ 1 billion. This fine of $ 125 million will be used for disbursal of compensation to the victims. The automakers will receive a total of $ 850 million to cover the cost of review and replacement of elements, while the remaining $ 25 million — fine.
Additionally, approximately 20 million new cars equipped with airbags company Takata, is to be withdrawn in the next few years. Recall that in the collision of cars with defective airbag, the driver and passengers may be injured due to the explosion of the tank.