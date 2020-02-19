Take 19-year-old Prodigy brought victory for Borussia Dortmund over PSG in the Champions League (video)
February 19, 2020
Erling Holland
In the 1/8 Champions League final Borussia Dortmund at home stadium “Signal Iduna Park” beat “Paris St Germain” – 2:1.
Both goals for the hosts scored a 19-year-old Norwegian Erling Holland.
For the Parisians scored by Neymar.
Add that Holland, which in the winter moved into the camp of the bumblebees of Salzburg, brought the number of goals scored in this season’s Champions League to ten.
In addition to Norwegian such a result has been able to conquer Juste Fontaine in the season 1958/1959 for “Reims”, Claudio Sulser for “Grasshopper” in the season 1978/1979, Sadio mane and Roberto Firmino Liverpool in the season 2017/2018.