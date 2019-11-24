Take eye: a stylish exit Eva Longoria at a party in Los Angeles

| November 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

44-year-old actress Eva Longoria attended the event PUMA x Balmain x Cara Delevingne, which was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.

Глаз не отвести: стильный выход Евы Лонгории на вечеринке в Лос-Анджелесе

At the party, Eva came in a black skin-tight bodysuit with a gold inscription Balmain, cropped, slim pants with metal locks and a black jacket also from the same brand.

The outfit of the star was complemented by black boots on stilettos and a small square bag with fringe. As well as a gold bracelet, a gold watch and delicate gold pendant on the neck. In my ears the actress had large Hoop earrings, and on her face was intense eye makeup in warm colours.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr