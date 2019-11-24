Take eye: a stylish exit Eva Longoria at a party in Los Angeles
44-year-old actress Eva Longoria attended the event PUMA x Balmain x Cara Delevingne, which was held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles.
At the party, Eva came in a black skin-tight bodysuit with a gold inscription Balmain, cropped, slim pants with metal locks and a black jacket also from the same brand.
The outfit of the star was complemented by black boots on stilettos and a small square bag with fringe. As well as a gold bracelet, a gold watch and delicate gold pendant on the neck. In my ears the actress had large Hoop earrings, and on her face was intense eye makeup in warm colours.