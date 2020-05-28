Take over Scam: Americans throw away cards with financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus
Since the Federal government approved the payment of financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus, the money was sent to Americans in a variety of ways, including direct deposits, paper checks and debit cards. A number of methods intended to simplify the system and to hold the payments as quickly as possible, but at least one means of payment — debit cards — was perceived with suspicion by recipients of alerts. This writes the NYDailyNews.
Approximately 4 million Americans, according to the internal revenue Service United States (IRS), already have or will receive their money in the form of Visa debit cards, which will arrive in the mail. However, the method of delivery of these cards has all the hallmarks of fraud.
As noted by the Bureau of financial consumer protection, the card will come in a regular envelope from the “Service card holder Money Network” along with instructions for activation. All this does not inspire the recipients confidence that this is a real letter from the IRS.
“We get a lot of calls from state residents. They are confused about cards, — said the representative of the attorney General of Iowa. — Many people think that it’s a Scam”.
Because of the suspicion of fraud, many simply threw the cards received, prompting the government to refuse to pay for a new card. At the moment the cost of a new card is $7.50 or $17, if a recipient wants her results were accelerated.
“I’m disappointed by the lack of information from the Department of the Treasury, when they started to send these debit cards to millions of Americans, said Abby Finkenauer.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Federal payments in connection with the coronavirus will not be taxed.
- If the government does not have the number of your direct Bank account, then some will have to wait for mailed checks until September.
- According to the bailout package, there are categories of persons who, although the income doesn’t get help. They should be listed here.
- The topic of governmental support is actively used by fraudsters. Their approach and ways to defend against them — the link.
- April 15, the IRS has launched an online tool that will allow you to enter information about your account, track payment and get the money as soon as possible. Details about how to use it, read here.
- After the commencement of payments, many have reported that when checking the payment status online, they found that the money was sent to the wrong account, including the dead.
- The majority of Americans will receive Federal payments government assistance in connection with the coronavirus automatically, but there are several reasons why payment may be delayed.
- The Mexican-American legal defense Fund and education has filed a lawsuit against the Federal government in connection with refusal in payment of assistance in connection with the coronavirus US citizens married to immigrants without social security numbers.
- The Americans together with the receipt of Federal assistance from the government get in the mail and a letter from the President of the United States Donald trump. It begins with the greeting “My brother is American…”. Why is this idea not everyone liked it — read our material.
- Why you still have not received the financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus: 9 probable causes.
