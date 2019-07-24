Take seriously only the strength and lot of money: in Russia, explained why Putin spit on the Russians
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not afraid neither Russian opposition nor their poor fellow citizens, taking seriously only the power and big money.
This opinion was expressed by the sociologist and the largest researcher of Putinism, Igor eidman. According to him, the master of the Kremlin fears seriously only those who have substantial financial resources and power. And there are such people, primarily in the West and in China. And in Putin’s inner circle.
“These real or imaginary threats by Putin is trying to neutralize a variety of ways. The West — with hybrid penetration in its economy and politics. China strongly coaxing, actually giving him the mercy of entire regions. His entourage and the oligarchs turning into a powerless, fully dependent on him for political wounded”, — says Igor eydman on his page in social networks.
As for the Russian opposition, according to the sociologist, Putin seriously yet does not take. “But yet she is poor and powerless, severed himself from the power and financial resources”, — said Igor eidman.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Igor eidman stated that the Russian oligarchs, which bend under Putin, I’m afraid that in case of his disappearance, they will be “eaten” by competitors.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter