“Take us”: Putin-the mushroom made fun of a ridiculous caricature (photo)
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin 7 Oct 67 years old. On the eve of the “feast” leader with Russian defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was walking through the Siberian taiga.
Putin and Shoigu gathered mushrooms, said the press Secretary of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov.
Russian cartoonist Sergei Elkin interesting to see the rest of the President of Russia.
Note that the story about the stay of Putin in the taiga has caused a lot of ridicule in social networks. In particular, users are wondering how long it took employees of the FSO (protection) that Putin would be able to cut the mushroom.
. Note that after the election victory of Vladimir Zelensky Putin became the hero of an amusing cartoons of Sergei Elkin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter