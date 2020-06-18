Taken by Leninym penalty didn’t help, “Oviedo” to win the most important match of the Segunda (video)
Andrey Lunin
In the Spanish Second division was played the match 33-th round.
One of the most important fights for the right to maintain residence in the second largest football League of Spain held in Oviedo, where the local “real”, which is on loan, Andrey Lunin, took neighbor in the standings – “Deportivo”.
The match turned out to be prolific and ended in a draw – 2:2. Moreover, the hosts were leading 2:0, but keep advantage could not.
Note that in the first half when the score was 1:0 Ukrainian took a penalty.
We will add that in Segunda there is a fierce struggle for the right to stay in the League for the next season. At the bottom of the standings 10 teams separated by only 5 points.
“Albacete” which is another Ukrainian – Roman Zozulya ahead of “Oviedo” and “Lugo” Vasily Kravets of only 1 point. In the championship left to hold 9 rounds.
