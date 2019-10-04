Taking anti-depressants can cause dangerous diseases
Uncontrolled use of antidepressants can lead to serious complications both physical and psychological problems. In some cases, antidepressants can significantly complicate the life of, for example, to destroy her intimate side.
British researchers say that up to eighty percent of patients who take antidepressants, know little about its side effects. Which is quite sad, as the side effects of antidepressants are many.
The drugs prescribed to combat depressive disorders, are different, and therefore, the side effects they have are also different. For example, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (neurotransmitters) can disrupt blood sugar levels, impair alertness, as well as to provoke other dangerous effects.
Selective inhibitors of serotonin reuptake can be cause of disorders in the intimate sphere. In some cases it can be severe disorders, such as impotence.
Receiving tricyclic antidepressants harms the teeth, causing hormonal disturbances, and, suddenly, can increase depression. Antipsychotic drugs can cause urinary incontinence, metabolic syndrome, fluctuations in temperature, as well as disorders in the sexual sphere.