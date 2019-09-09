Taking off from the Premier League clubs earned last season from TV broadcasts more than “Bavaria” and “Juventus”
Liverpool
The winner of League of Champions “Liverpool” became the leader among European clubs by revenue from TV broadcasts for the 2018/19 season, reports the Telegraph, citing research by Swiss Ramble.
The club from “Anfield” has earned 152 million pounds.
Thus the mark of 150 million have only covered two of the club for 1 million pounds from a “red” behind the champion of England “Manchester city”.
We will add that the top six clubs with the biggest income is made up entirely of English clubs.
It is noteworthy that Barcelona is a 7-th line, and the “real” closes the Top-10, losing by this measure, the average English Premier League “Everton” and “Wolverhampton”.
Note that Huddersfield, who for the entire season in the EPL won only 3 victories and who left the top division of England, earned on the TV coverage for 8 million pounds more than the champion of Germany last seven seasons – Bayern Munich (88 million pounds), and 19 million more than the champion of Italy of last eight seasons – Juventus.
The other two club, who left Premier League – Fulham and Cardiff city FC, also exceeded the performance of “Bavaria” and “Juventus”.