Taking this product every day reduces the risk of stroke by 12%
About the dangers and benefits of eggs is a lot of controversy. However, American experts from the Institute EpidStat in Ann arbor came to the conclusion that eggs are very healthy and extremely necessary for our body product.
It turns out that eggs contain antioxidant, which are incredibly useful for normal functioning of the heart. It also improves the health of blood vessels of the brain. And with regular use one egg for every day the risk of stroke is reduced by 12%. And the probability of coronary heart disease is reduced by 3-10%.
To such conclusion experts came as a result of observation, which lasted about 30 years and swept 300 thousand people.
The researchers also note that eggs are a great source of protein. Therefore, their introduction in the diet helps to lower blood pressure.