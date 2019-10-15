Talkative parrot almost sent the owner to jail
Kuwaiti narrowly escaped a prison sentence.
The court of Kuwait did not consider the case of the cheating spouse quite legitimate, writes The Sun.
It all started with the fact that the rightful defendant’s wife suspected him of infidelity. According to the Kuwaiti law, it is a serious violation and a participant of adultery can be brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent. The reason for suspicion was pet pair parakeet. The bird began to repeat the words that informed him no one heard, and they were like those words the husband could speak to his mistress.
The woman has addressed in city court with a complaint demanding justice.
After litigation the court ruled that the words of the parrot cannot be considered true for the prosecution and the traitor was released. Only later betrayal all the same proved to be true, the mistress of a man was a maid.
