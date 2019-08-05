Talked to Darwin: the network has made fun of a ridiculous statement by the Russian priest (video)
In Russia, a priest, not a fan of the theory of Charles Darwin on the origin of man from apes, said that he had talked with the scientist, he refused and “seditious thoughts”.
“If you didn’t know, we have TV is the channel “Spas” and there are beautiful things. For example, Archpriest Artemy Vladimirov talks I’ve talked about Charles Darwin and the scientist abandoned his “monkey theory” — ironically online “Lentech”.
If you do not know, we have TV is the channel “Spas” and there are beautiful things. For example, Archpriest Artemy Vladimirov talks I’ve talked about Charles Darwin and the scientist abandoned his “monkey theory”
The channel Ren-TV rather huntite new expert pic.twitter.com/CgO6Dm8Wyt
Lentic (@oldLentach) August 5, 2019
Internet users have left comments under this video, is also pretty fun:
“When the censer was filled something different, instead of incense”.
“That’s right! Long ago these aleshanobleni brains to fix it! Why only now thought of Darwin’s to ask? Long had, since the year 1859-m”.
“Artemy Vladimirov lying! I spoke with Charles Darwin, he of his theory was not abandoned. And he told me that he wanted something a bearded man, but he did not understand it, because the Russian language does not know.”
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia was removed from service in the Cathedral and banished to a rural parish priest whose wife participated in the city beauty contest called “You are unique”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter