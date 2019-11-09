Talking about a single joke about the metro – Kiev can not get enough
59-year anniversary of the Kiev metro Kiev want a VIP car in the underground transport.
On 6 November, the Kiev metro turned 59 years old. In 1960 started working the first station of the underground railroad, and the construction of the Kiev metro began in 1949.
In a Facebook group dedicated to the Ukrainian capital, there was a photograph of a bench between a conventional subway cars appeared single, so called, VIP car.
“In the Kiev metro will be single VIP cars”,- reported in the publication.
However, many netizens admitted that they would not mind such a car, given the number of passengers in the underground transport in the rush hour.